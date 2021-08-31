Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
WKN: A2JG1R ISIN: FI4000292438 Ticker-Symbol: 28Q 
31.08.21
31.08.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALTIA PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2021   31 AUGUST 2021   SHARES

ALTIA PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Altia Plc's name to Anora Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq
Helsinki's INET trading system as from 2 September 2021. At the same time
Company's trading code will be changed from ALTIA to ANORA. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Anora Group Plc
New trading code: ANORA     
New issuer code:  ANORA     
ISIN code:     FI4000292438  
Order book ID:   151998     

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
1 September 2021. 


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Corporate Client Group
Listings & Capital Markets

********

TIEDOTE   31.8.2021  OSAKKEET

ALTIA OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS

Altia Oyj:n nimenmuutos Anora Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin
INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 2.9.2021 alkaen. Yhtiön uusi nimi on
englanniksi Anora Group Plc. 

Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos ALTIA:sta ANORA:ksi.

Uudet perustiedot:

Yhtiön uusi nimi:        Anora Group Oyj
Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus     ANORA     
Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ANORA     
ISIN-koodi           FI4000292438  
Order book id:         151998     

Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 1.9.2021.


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Corporate Client Group
Listings & Capital Markets
