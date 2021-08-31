Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALTIA PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2021 31 AUGUST 2021 SHARES ALTIA PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Altia Plc's name to Anora Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 2 September 2021. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from ALTIA to ANORA. Updated identifiers: New company name: Anora Group Plc New trading code: ANORA New issuer code: ANORA ISIN code: FI4000292438 Order book ID: 151998 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 1 September 2021. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Corporate Client Group Listings & Capital Markets ******** TIEDOTE 31.8.2021 OSAKKEET ALTIA OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Altia Oyj:n nimenmuutos Anora Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 2.9.2021 alkaen. Yhtiön uusi nimi on englanniksi Anora Group Plc. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos ALTIA:sta ANORA:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Anora Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus ANORA Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ANORA ISIN-koodi FI4000292438 Order book id: 151998 Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 1.9.2021. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Corporate Client Group Listings & Capital Markets