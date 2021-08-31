Anzeige
WKN: A2JG1R ISIN: FI4000292438 Ticker-Symbol: 28Q 
Frankfurt
31.08.21
08:14 Uhr
10,540 Euro
+0,100
+0,96 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60010,76010:03
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 09:41
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALTIA OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 31, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 181881)

ALTIA OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

A total of 31,413,139 shares of Altia oyj given as merger consideration will be
traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of September 01,
2021. The listing is conditional until the change has been registered on the
Finnish trade register. 

Identifiers of Altia Oyj's share:

Trading code: ALTIA
ISIN code: FI4000292438
Orderbook id: 151998
Number of shares: 67,553,624

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
