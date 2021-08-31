Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALTIA OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 31, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 181881) ALTIA OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION A total of 31,413,139 shares of Altia oyj given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of September 01, 2021. The listing is conditional until the change has been registered on the Finnish trade register. Identifiers of Altia Oyj's share: Trading code: ALTIA ISIN code: FI4000292438 Orderbook id: 151998 Number of shares: 67,553,624 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260