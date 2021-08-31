DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



31.08.2021 / 10:00

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 23.08.2021 through 27.08.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 23.08.2021 12.706 313,3583 49.054 267,2863 61.760 24.08.2021 12.000 312,4323 52.000 266,2712 64.000 25.08.2021 15.762 312,4609 49.200 264,5870 64.962 26.08.2021 45.000 312,0412 32.000 265,6238 77.000 27.08.2021 21.517 313,8317 26.000 266,4450 47.517 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 ) Guildford, United Kingdom, 31.08.2021 Linde plc

31.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

