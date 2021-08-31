Korea Energy Agency to hold 'Global Renewable Energy Online Business Meetings 2021'

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency (KEA), an implementing organization under Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Korea (MOTIE), will hold the "Global Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting 2021" on Sep. 1 - 2, 2021.

KEA holds the "Renewable energy business meetings" in 3 - 4 countries every year, to support Korean renewable energy companies' overseas business since 2011. This year, the meeting will be arranged via online to secure more safe and in-depth discussion between the buyers and Korean renewable energy companies under the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is planned by KEA and hosted by Korea New and Renewable Energy Association (KNREA). The attendees consist of 30 global buyers from 9 countries, including Australia, Middle East, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and 12 prominent Korean renewable energy companies.

Korea Energy Agency has provided various services for Korean renewable energy companies to expand abroad. The upcoming Global Renewable Energy Online Business Meetings is in line with KEA's goals aiming to support promising Korean renewable energy companies having difficulties in increasing the export volume during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Korea Energy Agency Global Project Division Director General Woo, Young Man said, "We hope this online business meeting provide practical assistance to overseas business of prominent Korean renewable energy companies faced with obstacles to run overseas business caused by the Covid-19."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604140/Korea_Energy_Agency.jpg



