U.S. researchers have proposed a new approach to fabricate solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) with higher power densities. The novel technique consists of reducing the distance between the emitter and the solar cell to a nanoscale.Solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) is a power generation technology that utilizes thermal radiation to generate electricity in a photovoltaic cell. An STPV system consists of a thermal emitter that can reach high temperatures, near or beyond 1,000 degrees Celsius, and a photovoltaic diode cell that is able to absorb the photons coming from this heat source. This technology ...

