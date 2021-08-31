The rebates will cover up to 50% of the costs for installing and deploying a PV system and are intended at supporting homeowners and businesses take advantage of the recently introduced net metering regime.The Serbian minister of mining and energy, Zorana Mihajlovic, has announced that the first public call for the country's rebate program for rooftop PV will be launched on September 3. The rebates will cover up to 50% of the costs for installing and deploying a PV system and are intended at supporting homeowners and businesses to take advantage of the recently introduced net metering regime, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...