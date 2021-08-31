DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Aug 21 Jul 21 Aug 21 Jul 21 Eurozone-19 +0,4 -0,1 +3,0 +2,2 Belgien +1,7 -0,5 +4,7 +1,4 Deutschland +0,1 +0,5 +3,4 +3,1 Estland +0,7 +1,2 +5,0 +4,9 Finnland 0,0 +0,2 +1,8 +1,8 Frankreich +0,7 +0,1 +2,4 +1,5 Griechenland -0,2 -1,4 +1,2 +0,7 Irland +0,8 +0,4 +3,1 +2,2 Italien +0,3 -1,1 +2,6 +1,0 Lettland +0,4 +0,4 +3,6 +2,8 Litauen +0,4 +0,5 +4,9 +4,3 Luxemburg +1,1 -0,4 +3,5 +3,3 Malta +0,7 +0,3 +0,3 +0,3 Niederlande +0,5 +0,6 +2,7 +1,4 Österreich 0,0 -0,1 +3,1 +2,8 Portugal -0,1 -0,4 +1,3 +1,1 Slowakei +0,3 +0,5 +3,3 +2,9 Slowenien +0,1 +0,1 +2,1 +2,0 Spanien +0,4 -1,2 +3,3 +2,9 Zypern +1,4 +0,1 +3,3 +2,7 ===
- Basis 2015 = 100
