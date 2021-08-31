Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.08.2021 | 11:37
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
            gg Vormonat    gg Vorjahr 
            +/- Prozent   +/- Prozent 
          Aug 21  Jul 21  Aug 21 Jul 21 
Eurozone-19     +0,4   -0,1   +3,0  +2,2 
 
Belgien       +1,7   -0,5   +4,7  +1,4 
Deutschland     +0,1   +0,5   +3,4  +3,1 
Estland       +0,7   +1,2   +5,0  +4,9 
Finnland       0,0   +0,2   +1,8  +1,8 
Frankreich      +0,7   +0,1   +2,4  +1,5 
Griechenland     -0,2   -1,4   +1,2  +0,7 
Irland        +0,8   +0,4   +3,1  +2,2 
Italien       +0,3   -1,1   +2,6  +1,0 
Lettland       +0,4   +0,4   +3,6  +2,8 
Litauen       +0,4   +0,5   +4,9  +4,3 
Luxemburg      +1,1   -0,4   +3,5  +3,3 
Malta        +0,7   +0,3   +0,3  +0,3 
Niederlande     +0,5   +0,6   +2,7  +1,4 
Österreich      0,0   -0,1   +3,1  +2,8 
Portugal       -0,1   -0,4   +1,3  +1,1 
Slowakei       +0,3   +0,5   +3,3  +2,9 
Slowenien      +0,1   +0,1   +2,1  +2,0 
Spanien       +0,4   -1,2   +3,3  +2,9 
Zypern        +1,4   +0,1   +3,3  +2,7 
===

- Basis 2015 = 100

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: www.epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.