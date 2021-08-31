Transactions with Italy's Fly LeOne and Bangladesh's NXT Air Advance Lessor's Growth in Major Markets

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the addition of two new lessees, Fly LeOne in Italy and NXT Air in Bangladesh, as the lessor continues to expand its customer base in major markets across the world.

"We are delighted to further broaden ACIA's growing customer base both in Europe and Asia by adding our first airline customers in Italy and Bangladesh," commented Sameer Adam, ACIA Aero Leasing Senior Vice President, Commercial. "Our commercial and technical teams worked closely with both carriers to overcome the significant logistical challenges to getting their aircraft delivered in view of the countries' strict Covid-19 mitigation measures."

Start-up Fly LeOne took delivery of a Beechcraft 1900D, which the carrier will operate on direct routes between Italy's underserved regional airports and Mediterranean tourist destinations in addition to connecting small city pairings within the country.

Stefano Costantini, Chief Executive Officer of Fly LeOne, reacted to the delivery by emphasizing the ACIA team's "strong support for our airline and working closely with the Fly LeOne team over the past six months to deliver this aircraft. As we look to put this first aircraft into service in the coming weeks, we are already looking forward to adding additional aircraft from ACIA as European and Italian passenger demand continues its recovery."

NXT Air took delivery of an ATR 72 freighter, which will enable the Bangladeshi operator to significantly ramp up its capacity to carry goods for group company partners.

Nizam Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of NXT Air, commented that "this is a time for air operators to explore new revenue opportunities and we see a positive long-term partnership with ACIA to deliver on these opportunities. The addition of this ATR 72 freighter will further support our business growth and those of our partners."

"We have had an extremely busy 2021 so far, with aircraft transactions on every major continent," asserted ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer Mick Mooney. "These two lease transactions are further evidence of ACIA's focus on growth, our ability to execute transactions in challenging jurisdictions, and deliver aircraft in spite of the Covid-19-related disruption facing the aviation sector. Thanks to both of our new lessees for trusting us to deliver."

ACIA was advised by K&L Gates on both transactions.

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 18 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005023/en/

Contacts:

Sophie McAuley, Zeevo Group

+1 334 373 4611 // +44 7921 188870 // smcauley@zeevogroup.com