First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Scape Technologies --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061114246 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,230,496 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,298,701 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 21,529,197 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.85 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 30 73 06 67 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013559