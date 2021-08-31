Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 12:17
First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2021. The new shares are
issued due to a private placement. 





Name:              Scape Technologies
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061114246   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SCAPE       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,230,496 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,298,701 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  21,529,197 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 3.85     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1       
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          162397      
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 30 73 06 67

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013559
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
