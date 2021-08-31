Puradigm Announces Strategic Partnership with Humanity 2.0 for Vatican-based Impact Initiatives

Advanced air and surface purification devices to be deployed to create safer environments within Vatican Education and Healthcare Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies, that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Humanity 2.0, a Vatican-based Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) whose mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions.

The partnership will put to work Puradigm's patented air and surface purification technologies and allow Humanity 2.0 to tackle one of the most significant impediments to human flourishing this century - SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are honored to be selected by Humanity 2.0 to help on such an important mission. This collaboration will support and advance our aligned goals of integrating innovative technologies in a safe and sustainable way."

"We are very excited to be working with Puradigm to combat COVID-19, one of the biggest impediments to human flourishing," commented Matthew Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Humanity 2.0. "Puradigm is an ideal partner to help advance our efforts to create a safer, healthier world and to advance our mission of integrating new technologies for the betterment of humanity. Humanity 2.0 is looking forward to closely collaborating in the coming months in an effort to realize both organization's missions."

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit, NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity. A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

