Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company") the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-labeled fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce a partnership with Willow TV.

In partnership with Willow TV, the premier broadcaster of cricket in the United States and Canada, GameOn will power the Willow TV Cricket Predictor to Willow TV's 3.5 million homes across North America for the upcoming International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup taking place from October 17 to November 14.

The announcement further expands upon GameOn's gamification for cricket rights holders, following the Company's exclusive partnership with India's MX Player announced in June. Watched by an estimated 2.5 billion fans across the world, cricket is the second-most-popular sport behind soccer.

"Cricket is one of the most-followed and lucrative sports on the planet, and we're excited to expand our impact on the industry by partnering with one of the sport's top rights-holders, Willow TV, ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "With cricket partnerships in both India and North America, we're very intently driving partnerships with revenue, and establishing ourselves as a global leader. We continue on our mission to power the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies."

Through free-to-play prediction games, cricket fans watching the T20 World Cup on Willow TV can make predictions on moments that will happen throughout a match, earning points for correct answers as they put their knowledge to the test against friends, family and other cricket fans. Finishing high on the leaderboard earns status and recognition, as well as money-can't-buy experiences and prizes.

Willow TV is the official broadcaster of various cricket Boards, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia, England & Wales Cricket Board, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board, and Indian Premier League (IPL). Its satellite, cable and IPTV affiliates in the United States include DISH, Sling, FIOS, Spectrum, Google Fiber, Xfinity, Optimum and Altice One.

"Our fans, content distributors and brand partners are all passionate about cricket," said Todd Myers, Willow TV SVP Global Operations. "By partnering with GameOn, we're able to magnify their engagement and drive value for all partners involved."

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Edge Communications Group

invest@gameon.app

604-283-9166

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

ABOUT WILLOW TV

Willow TV operates the world's leading portal for 24x7 HD Internet streaming of all Cricket events in the United States and Canada. It is the official broadcaster of various cricket Boards, including the Indian Premier League, ICC World Championships, Caribbean Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket Board, USA Cricket Board and others. Willow's satellite, cable and IPTV affiliates are major television providers in the United States including DISH Network, Sling, Altice One, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, Optimum, and Google Fiber.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn's listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94916