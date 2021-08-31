RateGain launches revAI to transform demand forecasting and price optimization for Car Rentals

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies announced at the 2021 International Car Rental Show the launch of revAI, the first end-to-end AI-powered demand forecasting and price optimization platform for car rentals to make every forecast profitable.

The summer of 2021 witnessed a surge in car rental demand, with most travelers experiencing supply shortages, highlighting the problematic process of forecasting demand accurately and managing fleets more precisely. This supply-demand gap limits revenue maximization opportunities for car rental operators.

revAI solves revenue leakage by leveraging 25 demand indicators that drive hyper-local demand at a city level to help car rental operators clearly understand the market potential and adjust their strategy to reach their maximum revenue potential in any given day. However, unlike most demand forecasting solutions, revAI goes a step further and combines a price optimization module, which enables revenue managers to capture the incremental market share through an AI-driven-price recommendation engine.

While most demand forecasting solutions rely on historical bookings, revAI is one of the first platforms to leverage forward-looking demand indicators that are more credible in quantifying demand at a hyper-local level for the city. The forecast and understanding of market demand can also help identify dates that need attention, ensuring that car rental operators never lose an opportunity to maximize.

The platform drives automation and digitization. It is aimed to help revenue managers eliminate manual processes such as complex spreadsheets and multiple data sources. revAI provides revenue managers with one single platform to understand demand, determine their pricing strategy and let the system execute that strategy seamlessly to stay ahead and drive recovery through sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence framework.



Commenting on the launch, Harmeet Singh, Group CEO, RateGain, said, "Car rentals are one of the hardest hit by demand volatility and have very little bandwidth or technology support to adapt. With revAI, we are committed to changing that. Our solution will essentially bridge the gap between forecast and revenue maximization by ensuring that every rental is profitable, reduces time, effort and improves margins."

revAI is integrated with leading industry partners allowing independent operators and franchisees to start realizing the benefits and learn how your team can leverage and bring technology-powered transformation to your car rental revenue management and pricing strategy in the post COVID era. Reserve your slot for a free demo. Visit https://rev-ai.io

About RateGain

RateGain is a global provider of SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, offering travel and hospitality solutions that unlock new revenue every day.

