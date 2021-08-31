Anzeige
52,4652,8615:31
nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Middle East Banking Innovation Summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2021(MEBIS Plus 2021) on September 15-16, 2021, in Dubai, UAE. As the Middle East's largest banking innovation and technology event, MEBIS Plus 2021 brings together experts and executives from across the financial sector to discuss how digital transformation is pushing the industry into the future and creating a dynamic, growth-focused banking culture.

As part of the conference program, nCino will host a booth in the Banking Innovation Lounge and have representatives available to address how the ongoing COVID pandemic has reshaped priorities for Middle Eastern banks and how leveraging cloud banking can drive business innovation to achieve greater scale, speed and innovation.

"We are incredibly excited to lead this conversation at MEBIS Plus 2021 and to join our close colleagues from Salesforce in sharing key insights into cloud banking with our industry peers," said Davis Brannan, EVP, Global Channels & APAC at nCino. "We believe single-platform cloud infrastructure is a true game changer for today's financial institutions, and we're eager to exchange perspectives on digital transformation with such an esteemed group of colleagues from the Middle East."

nCino is a sponsor of this year's MEBIS Plus 2021 summit. For additional event details and the full conference program, visit: bankinnovation-me.com

About nCino
nCino.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Sutton Resler
+1 571.236.4966
sresler@mww.com

Ryan Kelly
+1 732.770.5942
ryan.kelly@ncino.com


