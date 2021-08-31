Joint solution empowers security personnel with real-time alerts and actionable intel

Prosegur Security, a leader in security technology, and Everseen, the leader in visual AI, have partnered to reimagine physical security in retail and other industries using human-centric artificial intelligence solutions. The partnership will enhance security processes through a shared focus on innovation.

Initially, the two companies will roll out retail-specific solutions focused on checkout intelligence, parking lot solutions, process automation and supply chain security. Joint customers will minimize risks, including shrink, more effectively by equipping their existing asset protection and loss prevention personnel with real-time alerts that transform AI-enabled insights into human action.

Future joint AI solutions will expand into other industries and leverage the considerable global presence of Prosegur in both human and technology applications.

"This new partnership will start with giving retailers new AI-strengthened tools to use inside stores as well as in adjacent, fast-growing retail services such as curbside pickup and buy-online-pick-up-in-store," said Tony D'Onofrio, CEO of Prosegur's global retail business unit. "At the center of this partnership will be major global retailers that will co-define with both Everseen and Prosegur the AI-driven security solutions of the future. Everseen has an impressive track record of developing AI technologies in retail, and all of us at Prosegur look forward to working together with its team and quickly realizing our joint value proposition across all the sectors that we cover."

"Retail already is an important sector for both Everseen and Prosegur, and this new partnership strengthens our commitment to improving end-to-end retail processes," said Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen. "We look forward to building on Everseen's proven AI solutions and augmenting Prosegur's customer base with real-time and actionable intelligence that reduces shrink and improves store operations. Prosegur is one of the top three security companies in the world, but the bedrock of this partnership is our shared desire and vision to reinvent the security industry by actively embracing innovative technology solutions."

About Prosegur Security USA

Prosegur makes the world safer by taking care of people and businesses while remaining at the forefront of innovation. The company is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers spread around the globe. In the U.S., the company offers a range of security services, including surveillance video systems, EAS and RFID tags and systems, guarding services, remote monitoring and cybersecurity services. Prosegur prides itself on helping organizations large and small solve their security challenges through technology, teamwork, innovation and relentless customer focus.

About Everseen

The world's leading retailers trust and rely on Everseen's Visual AI solutions to improve their bottom line by minimizing shrink, streamlining operations, and helping to deliver a better customer experience. Whether it's at checkout lanes, in aisles, at the receiving door, or further into the supply chain, Everseen helps retailers see what's happening by processing 175 years of video daily and in real-time, while monitoring 175 million products per day. Everseen has grown 5,227% in the past 4 years alone, winning the Deloitte Fast 50 in Ireland in 2020. As technology innovators, Everseen's best-in-class AI and computer vision deliver unmatched value at global scale. For more information visit: www.everseen.com.

