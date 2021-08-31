Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for ongoing exploration during the 2021 field season at its 100%-owned Porter Silver and Willoughby gold-silver projects located east of the mining town of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The Company also announces that Carol Li has resigned from the Board of Directors.

StrikePoint's President and CEO, Shawn Khunkhun states, "The Golden Triangle is home to some of the largest and richest silver mines on the planet, with over 800 million oz's discovered to date. This drill program at Porter gives our shareholders exposure to the largest, historic pure silver producers in the Stewart area. Additionally, we continue to drill at multiple, high-grade gold-silver targets at Willoughby, expanding our program with an additional 2,000 meters planned. Finally, I would like to acknowledge Carol's contributions to the board and wish her success with future endeavours."

Over 3,700 meters of drilling in 15 core holes have been completed to-date, primarily from the Willoughby Property. All assays are currently pending.

Porter Silver Project

The primary objective of drilling at the Porter Silver Project is to continue to step out from high-grade silver mineralization that was historically mined and direct shipped from multiple structures on the Property: the Prosperity/Porter Idaho and Silverado Mines. Drilling will include targeting extensions to the past-producing D and Blind veins, testing multiple, parallel structures in single drill holes.

The Porter Project host two historically producing, silver-rich vein systems: the Silverado and Prosperity/Porter Idaho. They are located over two kilometers apart, outcropping on opposite sides of Mount Rainey, overlooking the town of Stewart. The Project is located strategically at the head of the Portland Canal, a deep-water port with year-round, ice-free access.

The initial discovery of silver mineralization on Mt. Rainey occurred in the early 1900s. Prosperity-Porter Idaho veins were the focus of the initial work. The mineralization consists of galena-tetrahedrite/tennantite-pyrite hosted in six parallel dipping shear zones, traced 200 meters on the surface and one kilometre down dip with widths between two and thirteen meters. Historic Company and government records document that high-grade silver ore was mined by the Premier Mining between 1929 and 1931 and produced 27,123 tonnes with recovered grades of 2,542 g/t silver (73.8 oz/ton Ag) and 1 g/t gold (yielding approximately 2.2 million ounces of silver). The ore was shipped to tidewater via an aerial tramway and direct shipped to smelters with no concentration required. These production records are historical in nature prior to NI43-101. StrikePoint has not independently verified the figures and they should not be relied upon.

Willoughby Gold-Silver Project

Due to visually encouraging mineralization at the Willoughby Project, StrikePoint has budgeted an additional 2,000 meters of core drilling, testing extensions to multiple high-grade targets. So far in 2021, drilling has targeted the Edge, Icefall, and Wilbie Zones as well as the new Sona-K zone, located 700 metes north of the 'North Zone'. To-date, drilling as encountered visually encouraging structures and replacement-style mineralization with multiple phases of strong sulphide mineralization, primarily pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite. Additionally, over 123 meters of channel sampling has been completed at Willoughby, including new areas that have been recently exposed by retreating glaciers.

Willoughby is located along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately seven kilometres east of the advanced-staged Red Mountain Deposit owned by Ascot Resources. Strong, coarse-grained pyrite mineralization proximal to Goldslide porphyry at Willoughby that is visually similar to Red Mountain has been encountered in 2021 drilling.

The Willoughby Property is underlain by Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks that have been intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, similar to and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primary pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, native gold. Eight gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date over a one-kilometre strike-length mineralization trend.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The Company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, adjacent to Red Mountain deposit. The Company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

