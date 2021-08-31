Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce initial results from Phase 1 exploration activities at the Indy Sedex project in central British Columbia where high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by geochemical (soil) prospecting and follow-up drilling in 2018.

New, Large Zinc Target Emerging

Initial results, from 817 (58%) of the 1419 soils collected in Phase 1 program, are returning strong soil responses in the area located between Anomaly C and the Delta Horizon target. To date, results show strong, coincident, multi-element (Zn, Pb, Ba), multi-station soil responses over 1.1 km of the 7 km Main Trend at Indy. Results are pending to the north of the new target area - which remains open for expansion.





Numerous samples have returned 800 to 1000 ppm zinc with highs up to 3700 ppm (0.37%). Barium in soil, coincident with zinc responses, is very strong relative to other targets (ranging from 2000 ppm to exceeding detection limits of analysis at 10,000 ppm or 1.0%). This continuous and linear trend of multi-element soil response is consistent with stratigraphic or contact related mineralization, possibly associated with a distal Sedex environment.

"We are very pleased with these strong results which are emerging in a new area situated between Delta Horizon and Anomaly C - two of the other large untested targets already developed at Indy. With this expansion of drill target locations, improvements to road access and extension of permits, InZinc is in a good position to possibly extend exploration activities throughout the fall or winter as we await the funds from the American West IPO," commented Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "Indy is developing into a very prospective project with numerous, extensive Sedex-type zinc targets and the potential for significant regional-scale discoveries."

Anomaly B - Road Access Completed

The Company has completed, in conjunction with third parties, road access to Anomaly B. The program included a bridge and three stream crossings and significant upgrades to existing roads to allow industrial scale traffic. A 50-person camp facility is located 15km by road from Anomaly B. The operator of the camp facility is planning expansion and preparation for winter operations.





Indy Exploration Permits Extended

InZinc is also pleased to announce the multi-year exploration permit (MYAB) for drilling has been extended by the BC Ministry of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation, for a further two years, now expiring in December 2023.

The Company is preparing the Indy Sedex project for a drill program to commence between the fall and early spring, contingent on funds received from the recent option agreement on the West Desert project in Utah.

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 25km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. The West Desert option (100% option to American West Metals) provides significant cash payments and continuing leverage through ownership in American West Metals as it funds the advancement of the West Desert project to prefeasibility (planned in Q3 2023) and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, upon exercise of the West Desert option, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact:

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

