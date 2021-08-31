Accedian and Cisco Collaborate to Elevate Dynamic Service Assurance and Improve Customer Experiences

- Accedian to become an official member of the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cisco to deliver unrivaled business insights through a cloud-native, single pane-of-glass view of network and service performance. Cisco will offer Accedian's Skylight for near real-time network performance monitoring, analytics and assurance within its Cisco Crosswork Network Automation platform to offer Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, a complete solution for orchestrated service assurance.

In today's digitally dependent world, service providers must deliver guaranteed service and application performance to unleash customer innovation and business success. Cisco's Crosswork Network Automation platform gives service providers the scalable and dynamic automation tools required to be proactive in meeting the needs of their customers. Together with Skylight, Cisco can offer simple and expedient deployments of new services from day 1 at service turn-up. In addition, Skylight delivers continuous performance monitoring for fully automated in-lifecycle management of the network and applications.

"Accedian solutions enable Colt to deliver high-quality services, providing insights and analytics for our customers to enhance the telemetry to meet their business transformation needs," said Robin Farnan, EVP Operations & Engineering at Colt. "The power of Cisco's converged SDN transport infrastructure together with Accedian's deep insights into our network performance will allow us to deliver dynamic, best-in-class services for our customers while reducing our operating expenses."

"Digital businesses will succeed or fail by the quality of their customer experiences, and our collaboration with Cisco supports our clients and their end-users by creating a best-in-class dynamic service assurance solution," said Dion Joannou, CEO, Accedian. "With tools such as Skylight and Cisco Crosswork Network Automation, organizations can efficiently monitor and troubleshoot their network performance, all without impacting the customer experience."

Accedian provides comprehensive service assurance capabilities achieved through a combination of active and synthetic monitoring and testing, real transaction (real user) monitoring and insightful business outcomes, all of which are visible via a single pane of glass. With these capabilities at their disposal, Cisco is given increased visibility and observability across all network types, as well as greater performance visibility, data granularity, and the ability to detect performance issues that other solutions typically miss.

"Service providers are always looking for ways to securely and cost-effectively improve customer experience, differentiate services, and enhance operational efficiency," said Kevin Wollenweber, Vice President of Networking, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "With Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, we are helping them to achieve dynamic service assurance, driven by powerful analytics and automation, while providing a better experience for subscribers."

