Fast Radius, Inc.: Fast Radius to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Fast Radius, Inc. ("Fast Radius"), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, which recently announced its business combination with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ENNV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Fast Radius' management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Fast Radius, Inc.

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and micro-factories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY.

CONTACTS:

Fast Radius Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Alex Thompson

(949) 574-3860

FastRadius@GatewayIR.com

Fast Radius Public Relations

Morgan Scott

(312) 465-6345

PR@FastRadius.com

SOURCE: Fast Radius, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662100/Fast-Radius-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-8-2021