Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.: Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette Smoking

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that a landmark new clinical study has shown that the health risks of cigarette smoking may be reduced in smokers who completely switch to using tobacco-heating products ("THPs").

The research, carried out by British American Tobacco (BAT), analyzed the changes in a range of biomarkers of exposure (BoE) and biomarkers of potential harm (BoPH). These biomarkers are linked to oxidative stress, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancer, and they were used to compare the potential long-term effects of smoking cigarettes versus THPs and cessation.

Published in the Journal Internal and Emergency Medicine, the results suggest that smokers who switch from cigarettes to exclusive use of heated tobacco products may benefit from a similar reduction in the risk of developing a number of smoking-related diseases as those who stopped smoking entirely.

The news was released by tobaccoreporter.com, and the entire article can be viewed here on their website.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "This landmark study confirms the potential for heated tobacco products to make a big difference in the lives of the 1.3 billion adult cigarette smokers around the world. By delivering a satisfying alternative to traditional smoking, heated tobacco products could soon entirely replace combustible cigarettes with a potentially reduced-risk alternative. While no smoking products are risk-free, scientific studies have shown that heat-not-burn products have the potential to be a much better option than combustible cigarettes. I believe Poda is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing international movement away from combustible smoking products."

Mr. Nick Kadysh, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented, "While the regulatory environment for novel nicotine products, especially vaping products, has been very challenging, we've seen great stability in heat-not-burn ("HNB") technologies. These products have not only been granted regulatory standing as less harmful alternatives to combustible cigarettes by major G7 nations such as Japan and the US, they've also succeeded in converting significant numbers of adult smokers to their platforms. As with other novel nicotine delivery systems, the winners in this category will be those who innovate and develop new technologies better than their peers; With Ryan's years of R&D work underpinning their platform, I think PODA is well-positioned in this space."

Mr. Juan Manuel Ruiz, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented, "The global market potential for heat-not-burn products is undoubtedly brilliant. The category is expanding very quickly with large numbers of traditional cigarette smokers converting to the use of heated tobacco products. As new product offerings outside of tobacco are introduced into the market, we anticipate exponential growth in the heat-not-burn category across a wide variety of substances. HNB has already proven its enormous potential in markets like Japan and Korea and increasing the variety of heat-able substrates will only continue to increase the market share for heat-not-burn products globally."

Mr. Michael Nederhoff, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board and consultant to the Company Board, commented, "I am a strong supporter of harm reduction technologies. My father was a smoker for 40 years and the Poda platform provides a great opportunity for existing smokers to off board from combustible cigarettes. Being a father of three children, youth prevention is also of utmost importance to me. Poda has a strong appeal to existing smokers without the youth appeal that may exist on other platforms. I am proud to be a part of the Poda team and excited to help facilitate the scale of this business."

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.