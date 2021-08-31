NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 21 1015) admitted to trading on September 1, 2021 - Published August 31, 2021

Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 21 1015 5 ISIN code IS0000033280 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20211015 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 15.800.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 15.800.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Treasury Bill 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date September 1, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date October 15, 2021 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date October 15, 2021 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to August 30, 2021 Trading 52 Date of Approval of Application for August 31, 2021 Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading September 1, 2021 54 Order book ID RIKV_21_1015 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills 56 Market Iceland Cas Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond