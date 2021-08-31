Thermic Science International Corporation: Thermic Science Completes Prototype Designs and Component Specifications for its Retail Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters, Moves Forward North American Manufacturing Contracts, Hi-Tech WIFI App, Remote Control Th

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN:A1W61J)(ISIN:US29271J1097, (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce the company has successfully completed its prototype designs and component specifications for the Thermic Science Infrared Portable Heater product line and completing its first North American Manufacturing Contracts in the USA and Canada.

CEO Ray Dabney stated, "We are very proud to begin building our Thermic Infrared Heating products in North America both in the USA and Canada. Our initial prototype designs are a couple of very nice hi-tech designs Sleek, Hi-Tech, WIFI App Access, Remote Control Thermostat, for North American retail consumer use. The initial retail Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters will be released with two versions, an adjustable floor model and a unique wall mounted multi-function unit.

We are now completing contracts with different manufacturers in the USA and Canada for product manufacturing and product assembly. We already have our material data safety sheet completed from Europe which puts us way ahead of the curve, includes all the material specifications for the Thermic Infrared heating paint including the industry enhancing high-capacity low voltage heating ratios and fire-retardant properties."

North American Retail Consumer Manufacturing

This is the main Goal, Thermic Science Infrared Portable Heaters, Modern, Inexpensive for Consumer Cost Savings. Environmentally and ecologically enhancing groundbreaking Hi-Tech Infrared Heating Appliance. Price friendly, user friendly, and Consumer friendly! Sleek, lightweight, and durable.

WI-FI App THERMOSTAT

This is an online application with your Thermic heating panel on your smartphone, it manages your heating wherever you are thanks to the Internet, of course. The module can also be controlled by Google, Alexa, and other popular home automation systems.

Remote-Controlled THERMOSTAT

Traditional and much simpler to operate, remote control thermostat the gives you the ambient temperature and you set the desired temperature at the push of a button. Much more familiar heating controls for the traditional handheld remote-control retail consumer.

MATERIAL SAFETY DATA Sheet

Section: Identification of substance: Product name: Heating master batch. Synonyms: Water-based mixture of carbon allotrope materials. Identified uses: For heating.

Section: Hazards Identification: Classification of the substance or mixture: Not a hazardous substance or mixture according to regulation (EC) No.1272/2008. Not a hazardous substance or mixture according to EC directives 67/548/EEC or 1999/45/EC. Labelling according to Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 Pictogram, Signal word, Hazard statements, Precautionary statements: None

Section: Firefighting measures: Suitable extinguishing media: Water spray, alcohol resistant foam, dry chemical, or carbon dioxide. Special hazards arising from the substance or mixture: Carbon oxides. In case of a fire, wear protective clothing and approved self-contained breathing apparatus with full-face piece operated in the pressure demand or other pressure mode.

Section: Stability and reactivity: Hazardous polymerization: will not occur. Materials to be avoided: contact with acids. Dangerous reactions: No dangerous reactions known. Hazardous decomposition products: will not occur.

Section: Transport Information: UN proper shipping name: ADR/RID, IMDG, IATA: Not dangerous goods.

Addendum:

Definitions and abbreviations: CAS: Chemical abstracts service registry number. EPA: Environmental protection agency. TSCA: Toxic substance control act. EC No: European Community number, or EC number. Hazchem: Hazchem is a warning plate system used in Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. ADR/RID: ADR and RID stand for the European Agreements Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Rail (RID) and by Road (ADR). IMDG: International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG). IATA: International Air Transport Association. PBT and vPvB: very persistent very bio accumulative. ARC: International Agency for Research on Cancer.

List of the Top Key Players of Portable Heaters Market:

Honeywell International

De'Longhi Appliances

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Lasko Products

Vornado Air

Dyson

Crane-USA

Sunheat International

Sunpentown International

Optimus Enterprise

Heat Storm

Thermic Science International

Product Category

Ceramic Heater

Infrared Heater

Quartz Heater

Oil-filled Heater

Gas Heater

Industry Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

About Thermic Science International (TSi)

Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc., Aka, ENDOCAN Corp (OTC: ENDO) has recently acquired Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and now, Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International Corporation. Targeting the creation of a very strong corporate conglomerate themed after the CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" initiative just as laid-out and much more in the Raymond C. Dabney Harvard 2018 Award winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP Initiative, as presented for four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. A Conglomerate Group designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development Worldwide.

Former Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. has developed several new natural hemp-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals products Branded The Hempery and Hemp Tasty Foods based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Thermic Heating Paint and Portable Thermic Heating Units

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Portable Thermic heating units coming soon! Get ready for the revolutionary potable heating unit that can change your life, the environment and your pocketbook! Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Portable Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Units

Right on time for the changing living environments and sporadic and emergency energy consumption. The Thermic self-generating electrical power units can power up and generate power for a wide variety of applications and uses, cars, houses, streetlights, retail stores, agriculture grow operations, backup and primary power for computer networks, portable thermic heating units, lighting, TV's, Stereos and the profound list goes on. The Company is excited to release the first generation of self-generating electrical power units to the public.

Renewable Thermic Solid State Ceramic Cu2+ Battery Power Units

Renewable Thermic Solid-State Batteries is a thing of the Future, and it is here now! Imagine electric cars, houses, campsites, buildings, electric bikes, portable battery-operated toys, radios, flashlights, the list goes on and on. The Future is here with Thermic renewable batteries, this game changing technology will revolutionize your power consumption and usage.

Thermic Graphene Concrete

Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Electroluminescent coating system

www.litcoat.com

Asia goes wild over electroluminescent paint, Japan being the biggest buyer as evidenced by the wide variety of uses and media coverage!

The LitCoat Airbrush Paint System, ideal for use on cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, allows users to airbrush on LitCoat electroluminescent paint for an even application and coverage on almost any coverage or material. This airbrush paint system works similarly to many other systems for airbrushing paint; however, it is specialized for the application of LitCoat's electroluminescent varieties.

Lighting surfaces to been seen improves visibility and can be lifesaving, especially on clothing, motorcycles, bicycles, cars and helmets. It provides also functional lighting, and aesthetic lighting.

Automotive interior & exterior parts

Motorcycles

Aerospace

Helmets

Signage

Technical textile

Buildings

Houses

Bicycles

Clothing

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC:CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)

Thermic Science International has begun updating the financials and accounting, reporting and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction with Cannabis Science. The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the Cannabis Science shareholder first rights are underway.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along.

All shareholders notices on track to send out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes: Preferred Shares (Voting Shares) Common Shares (Current Trading Shares) Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

About Thermic Coating Systems

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems and so much more!!! North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

www.thermicpaint.com

Anthony Spring

tony@thermicpaint.com

Cannabis Science Inc.

www.cannabisscience.com

www.icannabinoid.com

http://edp.cannabisscience.com/

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

www.Omnicanna.com

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Robert Kane, CFO

910.515.2917

info@Omnicanna.com

robert.kane@omnicanna.com

SOURCE: Thermic Science International Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662170/Thermic-Science-Completes-Prototype-Designs-and-Component-Specifications-for-its-Retail-Thermic-Infrared-Portable-Heaters-Moves-Forward-North-American-Manufacturing-Contracts-Hi-Tech-WIFI-App-Remote-Control-Thermostat-for-the-North-American-Retail