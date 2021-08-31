The solar farm development unit owned by the poly maker sold off 2 GW of photovoltaic generation capacity in China in the first six months of the year but has confirmed more sales lie ahead.The heavily-indebted GCL New Energy solar project business owned by Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly yesterday reported it had achieved the milestone of recovering a positive assets-to-liabilities balance in the first half of the year, and stated it "has entered the final stage of its strategic asset-light transformation." In plainer English, that reads as selling off vast chunks of its solar project ...

