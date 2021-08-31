Smart Communications Named a 2021 Hot CX Solution Company for the Fifth Year in a Row

Award Recognition Continues for the Leader in Customer Communications Management

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it has been included as a 2021-2022 Hot Customer Experiencein the DOCUMENT Strategy Summer Issue. Smart Communications was spotlighted for empowering business to deliver personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer lifecycle.



"To provide a best-in-class customer experience, companies need to review their technology ecosystem when it comes to document strategy, customer communications management, forms design, content management, compliance, security and more," said Ken Waddell, publisher of DOCUMENT Strategy Media. "The Hot CX Solution Companies list showcases technologies that help companies be more efficient and effective in communicating to customers and their individual needs."

"The accelerated shift to digital customer interactions requires companies to adopt a holistic technology strategy that optimizes the entire customer experience and values data intelligence and seamless integrations," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "This recognition highlights the benefits our customers have realized by adopting a secure cloud environment that scales personalized two-way customer conversations while supporting the internal collaboration and workflow automation tools now required by hybrid workforces."

In addition to being a DOCUMENT Strategy Hot CX Solution Company, Smart Communications was recognized as overall Leader in customer communications management in the 2021 Aspire CCM Leaderboard; an analyst evaluation which stated, "The healthy growth Smart Communications enjoyed in 2020 as result of its COVID-induced shift to cloud has propelled it to the top of the list in the 2021 Leaderboard."

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloudplatform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQand the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management

