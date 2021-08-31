GNC Leverages Opterus' OPSCENTER to Drive Field Communications and Support Growth, Company Prioritizes Communications With Store Coaches During Critical Time

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Opertus, Inc ., the leading global provider of cost-effective, web-based store

communications and task management solutions has partnered with leading global health and wellness brand GNC to support the company as it communicated with field leadership and store coaches at a critical time for employees and customers. By utilizing Opterus' OPSCENTER , GNC was able to ensure that field leadership and store teams were receiving critical business communications to drive performance, increase sales, and positively impact employee satisfaction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, GNC saw a surge in new and returning customers who were prioritizing everyday health. Customers were relying on GNC to meet their wellness needs in a time where public health and safety conditions were rapidly changing, underscoring the importance of efficient communication. With a strong history of supporting everyone's desire to Live Well, GNC wanted to ensure its focus was not only on customers but employees as well. OPSCENTER assisted GNC in communicating effectively with field leadership and store coaches on a regular basis, with important updates on omnichannel initiatives and training materials. Today, GNC is capitalizing on significant growth opportunities in the health and wellness space by continuously putting themselves where consumers are, from improved store experiences to new omnichannel offerings.

"Communication is a key component of success in any organization, and as we continued to roll out initiatives, we relied heavily on OPSCENTER to help us disseminate the information to stores and field leaders. With the help of OPSCENTER, we have a tool that allows us to target specific stores for communications and give field leaders visibility into where they need to focus or follow up," said Nate Frazier, EVP, Chief Operating Officer at GNC. "Today, we are a stronger and more nimble business and have the right strategies in place in order to thrive in a category that is experiencing explosive growth. Stores remain a key component of GNC's business strategy and store coaches are one of our greatest assets. The tailored recommendations they provide for consumers to meet their wellness goals are the reason that people choose to shop GNC time and time again, and that is why we continue to invest in them and the technologies they use."

"It has been great partnering with GNC and its team of very experienced, veteran retailers," said Janet Hawkins, President, and CEO, Opterus Inc. "GNC is really optimizing our full suite of offerings to continue to be agile in the dynamic retail space. From customized dashboards to two-way communications, they are creating a true 'one-stop-shop' experience for their employees. We look forward to many more years in partnership with GNC."