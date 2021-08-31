Asia Properties, Inc.: ASPZ Buys Bering Sea Clinker To Produce NFT

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has bought The Bering Sea Clinker.

The Bering Sea Clinker is a 154 gram gold nugget, the largest such gold nugget ever discovered in the Bering Sea. The Company acquired the record nugget for $30,000 paid via the issuance of 120,000 ASPZ restricted shares ($0.25 per share) and will use it as its mascot.

The Company has entered into a joint-venture with MS Token, LLC a non-fungible token studio to produce a NFT based on the Bering Sea Clinker and plans to auction the NFT along with the nugget.

CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are thrilled to acquire this treasure and are excited to produce this NFT and auction it to fund our 43-101 geological report on our impending mining claim acquisition. ASPZ continues to innovate and trailblaze utilizing the blockchain in the gold mining space."

The Company is currently conducting due diligence to acquire gold mining claims in Nevada and in Alaska.

What is a Non-Fungible Token? A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects or media such as art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently using cryptocurrency, and they are often encoded using the same type of block-chain software/cryptographic algorithms such as ERC-721. Developed in 2014, NFTs are becoming an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork. A staggering US$2 billion+ was spent on NFTs in Q1 2021. Similarly unique to artistic and musical compositions, NFTs are also generally one of a kind, or produced in very limited runs, and have unique identifying codes. "Essentially, NFTs create digital scarcity," says Arry Yu, chair of the Washington Technology Industry Association Cascadia Blockchain Council and managing director of Yellow Umbrella Ventures. This stands in stark contrast to most digital creations, which are potentially infinite in supply. Limited production and encryption of these distinctive digital creations confers increased value of an NFT asset that is in demand. Unlike early NFTs that were frequently digital creations that already existed in some form elsewhere (eg. iconic video clips from professional sports, securitized versions of digital art already floating around on Instagram), NFTs like those produced by MS Token are original compositions with their own intrinsic artistic merit. One well-known example of such an original NFT is "EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days," a composite of 5,000 daily drawings created by famous digital artist Mike Winklemann, better known as "Beeple" - sold at Christie's for a record-breaking $69.3 million. - Forbes Advisor About MS Token LLC

With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions.

The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered an icon in world of art and gems. It was designated the World's Largest Carved Sapphire by Guinness World Records in 2001 and is one of the most documented gemstones of modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, such as Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002, also in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruises' newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. www.millenniumsapphire.com

MS Token pursues a strategy of partnering with leading digital artists and studios to develop unique NFTs. This strategy allows us to have an ongoing flow of fresh content based on the original carvings on the Sapphire. From carvings of some of history's most famous people to landmarks such as the Pyramids and the historic Sputnik launch on the Millennium Sapphire will all be developed into NFTs over time. Our studio photographer has just completed an elaborate photo shoot in the depths of a bank vault, in a secret location. The content produced, will form the basis of the collaborations with world famous digital artists and their interpretations via NFT animations to bring these pieces to life.

www.mstoken.art

Please visit our new website: www.aspzgold.com

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and then securitizing them on the blockchain via ICOs and STOs, The Company will then list the tokens on highly liquid exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance.

ASPZ has 77.84 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

