The two companies will bring cloud-native and legacy applications to the Edge with turn-key "as-a-service" model

Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and Sunlight, the edge infrastructure company, today announced a partnership that will enable enterprise organizations to bring any cloud-native and legacy applications to the edge with a turn-key, "as-a-service" solution. The Edge-as-a-Service offering is the first of its kind.

Hivecell brings the right hardware, deploys it, enables push-button provisioning of business applications, and offers unified management and monitoring of all locations. With both the Hivecell platform and Sunlight's hyperconverged infrastructure stack (HCI) built for the edge from the ground up, applications can now run at the edge with the industry's lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). This is achieved through a combination of purpose-built hardware, resource-efficient software and centralised edge management tools, resulting in space, power, cooling, and astronomical management savings.

"The number of applications running within edge environments will increase at least four-fold in the next five years and we are excited to be at the forefront of this development," said Jeffrey Ricker, CEO and co-founder of Hivecell. "By including Sunlight software in the Hivecell platform, we've eliminated customers' biggest pain points of edge: hardware and application provisioning, deployment, management and monitoring."

The new service will enable organizations to roll out applications at the edge with a simple subscription model. Together, Hivecell and Sunlight will provide a complete, end-to-end solution by picking the right Hivecell hardware pre-configured with Sunlight software, shipping the systems to all customer locations, integrating them with the company infrastructure, and enabling customers to provision the required applications with the push of a button. This can be managed remotely from anywhere so there's no need for technical skill sets on site.

"Until now, deploying applications at the edge and at scale has been extremely costly and complex," said Julian Chesterfield, Sunlight founder and CEO. "Now enterprises can address their biggest infrastructure challenges and benefit from high-performance computing with the simplicity, convenience, and affordability of today's best SaaS models. We're thrilled to be working with Hivecell to bring this new offering to customers."

Companies interested in learning how they can leverage Hivecell and Sunlight should email inquiry@hivecell.com.

About Hivecell

Hivecell is the Edge-as-a-Service company redefining the category of edge computing with easy-to-deploy, future-proofed, technology agnostic solutions empowering companies to scale infinitely and save massive amounts of resources in their management and processing of big data. It takes compute power out of the data center and places it at the true edge, enabling companies to efficiently manage thousands of remote locations without the use of a huge IT team and at 50 percent of the cost of traditional cloud providers. To learn more visit, http://www.hivecell.com.

About Sunlight

Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight's HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint it's perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Find out more at https://sunlight.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005153/en/

Contacts:

Evan Neville

March Communications

sunlight@marchcomms.com

617-960-8912