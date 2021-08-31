Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Resgreen Group International Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI) ("the Company"), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). CEO of the Company, Parsh Patel, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Resgreen Group specializes in material handling systems," explained Patel. "Basically, this involves building Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs); our specialty is in moving smaller payloads," he continued. "Guidance is core to what we do, and payload is what exactly defines the domain in which we operate."

"RGGI is already testing something called WandaSA, which is a 250 lb payload," said Patel, adding that the Company also recently completed working on a 1,000 kilogram payload system and is currently working on a 2,000 kilogram payload system.

"How are the sales efforts coming along with the WandaSD?," asked Jolly. "WandaSD sales have started," said Patel, noting that school systems have had a high demand for this system, however the sales process is taking longer than expected. "We are talking to literally hundreds of people per week," he shared. "WandaSA, which is the jewel of these vehicles, is on the floor right now being tested," said Patel. "Pull Buddy, our 1,000 kilogram vehicle, is ready for pilot. We have two to three candidates we are talking to, which include Fortune 10 and Fortune 15 companies."

"With Atlas, we've had a breakthrough with navigating with that infrastructure," continued Patel. "We are now actually in beta testing," he added. "It is coming together and will be announced probably by the first quarter of next year."

"Could you give us an update on the new facility and the production rate?," asked Jolly. "It is now designed in such a way for the work to percolate in a streamlined manner," said Patel. "The more innovative idea there is that we actually let Wanda do the transports of our parts. So, we utilize our own vehicle to make the other vehicles."

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming catalysts over the next two to three quarters. "Once we start announcing sales, I expect it to be reflected in the price per share," said Patel. "As we sign on with other larger companies to pilot some of the vehicles we have on hand, that will add a tremendous amount of credibility," he continued. "There is already one company, which we are working very closely with, and we will have to make an announcement here soon."

"I think that all of this is going to come to a convergence before the first quarter is over, meaning we will have sales for WandaSA in full bore, Pull Buddy will already be out of pilot hopefully by then, and Atlas should be going into pilot, and there is a facility that will show these vehicles very well," closed Patel.

To hear Parsh Patel's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7933296-resgreen-group-international-inc-discusses-progress-and-upcoming-commercialization-of-amrs-with

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Resgreen Group International Inc.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Resgreen Group International, Inc.

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

248.755.7680

Mobile Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95016