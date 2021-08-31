Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
31.08.21
15:41 Uhr
0,660 Euro
+0,010
+1,54 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 15:21
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime strengthens its liquidity by selling the two IMOIIMAX vessels Stena Image and Stena Important. The buyer is a Chinese leasing company. The net liquidity surplus from the transactions amounts to approximately SEK 45 million.

The two vessels were sold to a large Japanese financial services company in 2016 and 2017 under sale-leaseback agreements. The agreements also included annual purchase options, which have now been exercised. The net liquidity surplus from the transactions amounts to approximately SEK 45 million and will be added to Concordia Maritime in connection with the delivery of the vessels to the buyer.

"The sale of the vessels is in line with the continuing ambition to strengthen the Company's financial position and liquidity", says Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

Delivery of the vessels to the buyer is expected to take place during September 2021. Following the divestments, Concordia Maritime's fleet consists of ten wholly-owned P-MAX vessels (product tankers), one suezmax tanker (sale-leaseback with purchase option) chartered in on a long-term contract and shares in a further three chartered suezmax vessels.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 31 August 2021 at 15.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-exercises-purchase-options-and-sells-imoiimax-vessels,c3406987

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3406987/1462068.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20210831

CONCORDIA MARITIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.