DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Milan Radia on CyanConnode (CYAN): Substantial market opportunity

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN) is the topic of conversation when Milan Radia, Technology Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Milan gives us a brief overview of the company, explains why there is so much activity around smart meters at the moment, why India has become so significant for the company, what a typical contract looks like, how the company is able to scale, where the focus will be going forward and the opportunities for the company.

