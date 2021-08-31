Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
31.08.21
08:14 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,022
-48,23 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
31.08.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Cyber Security 1 AB is removed (457/21)

On May 7, 2020, the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB (the "Company") were given
observation status on the grounds that the Company had applied for company
reconstruction. 

On October 15, 2020, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the
Company's board of directors consisted of only two board members. 

On November 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that
two new members had been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, thereby
consisting of four board members. 

On June 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Stockholm District Court has decided to adopt a composition agreement with a
write-down of the Company's debt and to end the reconstruction of the Company. 

On July 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had carried out a rights issue raising approximately EUR 1.774 million. 

On August 26, 2021, the Company disclosed its interim report for the second
quarter of 2021 with information on the Company's financial situation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the
observation status for the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB (CYB1, ISIN code
SE0007604061, order book ID 126905). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
