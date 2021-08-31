Andersen Global reinforces its presence in the Middle East with collaborating firm Naji Khairan Law Firm in Saudi Arabia, providing additional coverage to its existing platform in one of the region's key markets.

With offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, Naji Khairan Law Firm (formerly Naji Law Firm) provides services to corporate clients and high net worth individuals, complementing the Private Client Services practice of the global organization's member and collaborating firms. Founded in 2010 by Managing Partner Alaa Abduulhameed Naji, the full-service firm's capabilities include corporate, commercial, government projects, employment, dispute resolution, litigation, aviation, real estate, M&A and international business.

"Our diverse expertise and strong dedication to client service are integral factors in our firm's success," said Alaa. "As the country's economy continues to diversify and cross-border investments increase, collaborating with Andersen Global is the next milestone for our firm as it will allow us to extend beyond the regional market and provide our clients with the resources of a global firm."

"The global experience and local knowledge of the professionals at Naji Khairan Law firm complement our existing platform in the country and region," added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "Our member firm and collaborating firms in the country provide a breadth of capabilities in this important market to best serve our clients as the diversification of the economy continues."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 291 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

