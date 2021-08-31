ICO Pantera: AscendEX x Pantera ICO Group Korean Community Launch

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / AscendEX, a leading global digital asset financing platform founded in 2018 by quantitative trading veterans on Wall Street, serves retail and institutional customers in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. AscendEX aims to provide a better user experience in the recently growing cryptocurrency market and to make safe and fast transactions. AscendEX also has more advanced digital asset financing services, including providing Yield farming services in the DeFi sector. In addition, AscendEX said that it will expand its services in the Korean market as it expands in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

AscendEX Trading Platform

AscendEX said it will expand its service to the Korean market with Pantera ICO Group, Korea's famous cryptocurrency accelerator. Pantera ICO Group works with exchanges such as OKEX, Kucoin, MEXC, and has experience helping them expand into the Korean market, and ICO Pantera Group actively supports not only exchanges but also diverse cryptocurrency projects to grow.

The ICO Pantera group, along with AscendEX, said it aims to make it easier and safer for users in the Korean market to receive cryptocurrency financial services. Recently, the cryptocurrency market has grown rapidly, and people need safe, comfortable, and fast exchanges. The ICO Pantera group, along with AscendEX, which has what users want, will help them quickly use the services that Korean users need without language difficulties.

AscendEX said it will be a user-friendly and improved cryptocurrency asset financing platform in line with the growing cryptocurrency market as it expands its service to the Korean market. In addition, AscendEX launched the Korean community with ICO Pantera group and created a system that could efficiently solve difficulties for Korean users. And ICO Pantera group will also actively support AscendEX to expand to the Korean market and have better user experience services.

AscendEX is a leading global digital asset financial platform founded by a group of Wall Street quantitative trading veterans in 2018, servicing retail and institutional clients in over 200 countries and regions of the world.

ICO Pantera group is Korea's leading growth accelerator. Fundamentally they have a strong investor-based community, will bring great synergy in the marketing and networking areas of Revv's and Animoca Brands's entry into the Korean market.

