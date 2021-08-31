Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
31.08.2021 | 16:29
NEO Finance AB: Regarding to the first day without rights (ex-date) to acquire newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB

23-08-2021 held Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance,
AB (hereinafter - the Company) agreed on increase of authorized capital with
additional contribution issuing 199 204 units registered ordinary shares with
each nominal value of 0,44 Eur. By the decision of Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders increasing authorized capital of the Company new
registered ordinary shares issue price is equal to 2,51 Eur for 0,44 Eur
nominal value share. 

3 September 2021 is the first day without rights (ex-date), from which with the
securities market billing cycle T+2 acquired shares of the Company do not
entitle to acquire newly issued shares of the Company. 

About the right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company the
separate notification will be announced. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
