NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Municipality Credit Iceland Plc. - Sustainable bonds (LSB280829 GB) admitted to trading on August 30, 2021 - Published 2021.08.27

Issuer Inform ation 1 Issuer: Lánasjóður sveitarfélag ohf 2 Org. no: 5804071100 3 LEI 2138002IF266ITSZ8939 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LSB280829 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033264 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer LANASJODUR SVEI/4.00 BD 20290828 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.762.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.762.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date August 27, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date August 28, 2029 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date August 28, 2029 23 Interest rate 4,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple interests 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 27.8.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 28.8.2022 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ------------------------------- 48 Additional information Further information can be found on https://www.lanasjodur.is/fja rfestar/fjarmognun/ ------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Já 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to August 26, 2021 Trading 52 Date of Approval of Application for August 26, 2021 Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading August 30, 2021 54 Order book ID LSB280829_GB 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond