Longi posted a net profit of $773 million in the first half of the year after shipping 17 GW of modules. Xinte reported a net result of $190 million and Solargiga saw its revenue increase significantly.Solar module maker Longi achieved revenue of RMB35.1 billion (US$5.4 billion) in the first half of 2021, up 74.2% from the same period of 2020. Net profit for the first six months of the year was RMB5 billion (US$773 million), up 21.3% from the first half of the previous year. The manufacturer shipped 17 GW of modules during the period, of which 410 MW were for its own projects. Wafer shipments ...

