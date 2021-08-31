- (PLX AI) - Eurobank half year net interest income EUR 670 million.
- • Half year operating income EUR 924 million vs. estimate EUR 904 million
- • Half year net fee income EUR 209 million
- • Half year CET1 capital ratio 13.2%
- • CEO says profitability is in line with our expectations, the NPE ratio is reaching close to 8% by year-end, and capital will be strengthened further, above the initial target
- • Says need to integrate and implement ESG criteria in every aspect of economic activity becomes more pronounced
- • Loan loss provisions reached EUR 224m in 1H2021 and corresponded to 120 basis points of the average net loans
