Designed to measure the performance of the global space exploration, equipment and communications industries

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced today the launch of the MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC).

The MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC) tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global space segment. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from operating segments that comprise of space-related products and services in the following areas: Space Exploration, Rockets and Propulsion Systems, Satellite Equipment and Communications Solutions, and Other Satellite Equipment. This launch also marks a momentous occasion, as it is the first MVIS index to follow ESG criteria. With more and more space-related companies becoming ESG-conscious, the segment will attract an increase of ESG investors.

The MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC)is weighted by free-float market capitalisation and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. It is calculated in USD as a price index and total return net index. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 31 December 2019

Base Value: 1000

