The Film Detective Gets Schooled With a Month of Classic Film Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, will feature a line-up of classic films adapted from literature and theater in honor of the back-to-school season.

Throughout the entire month of September, classic works from Charles Dickens, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ernest Hemingway, and more will return to the screen with film adaptations of works like Oliver Twist (1933) and A Farewell to Arms (1932). The Scarlet Letter (1934) will be featured, alongside filmmaker Sam Sherman's stunning portrait of the city of Salem with narration from Hollywood icon John Carradine, Salem and the Scarlet Letter (2020) on September 1. Classics from the stage will also join the September schedule, including the adaptation of the musical revue starring Eartha Kitt and written by Mel Brooks, New Faces (1954).

Hot rods and rebellious youth will take over The Film Detective channel for a Juvenile Jungle Weekend, September 17-19, featuring such adrenaline-pumping tales as Girl Gang (1954), Hot Rod Girl (1956), and High School Caesar (1960).

New on The Film Detective in September includes a Made in America Labor Day marathon on Monday, September 6, featuring shorts from the uncrowned king of educational and industrial films, Jam Handy. Also featured will be the satirical short from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, Jam Handy to the Rescue! (2011), exploring the life and career of Jam Handy. Serial Sunday in September presents the newly restored 12-chapter serial starring Bruce Bennett, The New Adventures of Tarzan (1935), from Sam Sherman's archival classics. Season One of I Married Joan (1952-1955) will join The Film Detective's weekday television line-up, starring Joan Davis and Jim Backus, also known as Thurston Howell III on the hit series Gilligan's Island (1964-1967). Dozens of episodes from the charming musical short program Les Paul & Mary Ford at Home (1952-1954) will also be available starting in September.

Coming to The Film Detective's western channel, The Lone Star Channel, in September will be episodes from Scott Brady's western mystery, Shotgun Slade (1959-1961), and a collection of new film arrivals, like Valley of Vengeance (1944), starring Buster Crabbe and Glenn Strange.

In anticipation of The Film Detective's annual 31 Days of Horror, over a dozen classic horror titles will be released on The Film Detective's live channel, notably Lionel Atwill and George Zucco's Fog Island (1945) and Joseph Cotten and Rosalba Neri's 1971 Italian horror film, Lady Frankenstein.

For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kerry@thefilmdetective.com

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV, and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.TheFilmDetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Related Images

SOURCE: The Film Detective

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662120/The-Film-Detective-Gets-Schooled-With-a-Month-of-Classic-Film-Adaptations