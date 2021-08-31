IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, has again paced the comic and graphic book publishing industry in three prestigious annual industry awards: Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Division Awards, and the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards.

"IDW continues to partner with truly bold, innovative creators who have honed their craft to create unforgettable, original stories and deep and complex characters," said Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud to have helped bring their amazing work, beautifully rendered, to the hands and hearts of millions of readers and fans. As we realize our commitment to develop more original content and expand into new genres, we look forward to continuing our relationship with these renowned creators and to supporting the next generation of rising creative stars."

Works published by IDW snagged four of the coveted Eisner Awards at the 33rd annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards ceremony. The awards recognize exemplary work from the previous year in comics publishing.

Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai, claimed two Eisners, while Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books by Ken Quattro and IDW cover artist Peach Momoko each received one Eisner.

The National Cartoonists Society (NCS) is the world's largest and most prestigious organization of professional cartoonists. Each year, the NCS awards the profession's highest honor, the Reuben Award for Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year, and additional awards for categories including Comic Books and Graphic Novels, among others.

In the Comic Books category, the NCS awards all went to artists for works published by IDW, an extraordinary feat:

Brahm Revel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika

Stan Sakai for Usagi Yojimbo

Walter Simonson for Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim

Moreover, two of the three nominations in the Graphic Novels category went to cartoonists for their work on IDW titles:

Jared Cullum for Kodi

Thibault Balahy for Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band.

The Ringo Awards, named in honor of cherished writer/artist Mike Wieringo, recognize the creativity, skill, and fun of comic books. For this year's Ringo Awards, five IDW titles received nominations from a jury of industry luminaries, while an additional five nominations went to comics professionals whose creative achievements include IDW publications.

The five IDW projects nominated for Ringo Awards were:

Best Series: Usagi Yojimbo

Best Anthology: Be Gay, Do Comics

Best Anthology: Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels

Best Humor Comic: Love and Capes: The Family Way

Best Presentation in Design: Dave Cockrum's X-Men Artifact Edition

The five creators whose 2020 work was exclusively or in part featured in IDW publications during 2020 were:

Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Stan Sakai ( Usagi Yojimbo )

) Best Letterer: Deron Bennett ( Canto & The Clockwork Fairies , Canto II: The Hollow Men )

, ) Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko ( The Crow: Lethe , Read Only Memories , Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer's Road )

, , ) Best Cover Artist: Kevin O'Neill ( The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen IV: The Tempest )

) Best Colorist: Laura Allred (Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels)

Nachie Marsham, IDW's publisher, added, "We would like to extend our hearty congratulations to each of the massively talented creators who have been deservedly recognized for their passion, hard work, and artistry by the Eisner, Ringo and Reuben organizations. It's our supreme honor and pleasure to work with each of you, and we wish you the best of luck!"

