Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Anora Group Plc, on First North NOK (458/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Anora Group Plc, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from September 1, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: ANORAo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: FI4000292438 Order book ID: 233756 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB