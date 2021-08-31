Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Cairo Resources Inc. (TSXV: QAI.H) ("Cairo" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated January 26, 2021 and June 21, 2021, it has filed its Filing Statement dated as of August 30, 2021 and a technical report for the Koonenberry North Project located in New South Wales, Australia (the "Technical Report").

The Filing Statement describes the Company's proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Bangles Gold Pty. Ltd. ("Bangles"). The Company has received conditional approval from the Exchange to complete the Qualifying Transaction, subject to closing of the Qualifying Transaction by no later than November 14, 2021 and completion of certain other filings. Completion of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including final approval of the Exchange.

The Technical Report, entitled "Independent Technical Report, Koonenberry North Project, NSW, Bangles Gold Pty Ltd" and dated effective May 3, 2021, was prepared by Geos Mining Mineral Consultants and authored by Murray Hutton, BA (Hons) Geology, MAIG, a "qualified person" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) and independent of both Cairo and Bangles for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Copies of the Filing Statement and the Technical Report are available under Cairo's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The common shares of the Company were halted from trading effective January 26, 2021 and will remain halted until the completion of the Qualifying Transaction. On closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company will change its name to "Gladiator Metals Corp." and is expected to commence trading on the Exchange as a Tier 2 mining issuer, at which time the Company will no longer be considered a capital pool company.

Additional information concerning the Qualifying Transaction, the Company, and Bangles is provided in the Company's Filing Statement. For further information please contact Darryl Cardey, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (604) 638-8063.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darryl Cardey"

Darryl Cardey

President and Chief Executive Officer

