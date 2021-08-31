Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2021 | 18:05
ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Almere, The Netherlands
August 31, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today publishes its Interim Financial Report for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

This report includes an Interim Management Board Report and condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

On July 27, 2021, ASM International N.V. published its second quarter results based on IFRS.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


Attachment

  • 20210831 - ASMI Publication of Interim Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4c1a5f5-baad-44a0-a266-7a4a8c5fc3e7)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
