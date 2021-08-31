Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
31.08.21
17:05 Uhr
44,250 Euro
+0,900
+2,08 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2021 | 18:05
82 Leser
Sword Group: Sword Group: Availability of the 2021 Interim Financial Report


According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2021 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier

Agenda
09/09/21: Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am
25/10/21: Publication of Q3 2021 Results
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market
Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices

CAC Small
CAC Mid & Small
CAC All-Tradable
CAC All-Share
Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Availability of the 2021 Interim Financial Report_H12021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8d626c3-1605-4c11-9678-53aacdc43391)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
