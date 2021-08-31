



LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Xpoint, the leading geolocation and compliance technology company which specializes in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets, has announced that it will launch formally in the U.S. at G2E, 2021, taking place in Las Vegas from October 4-7. Xpoint has also announced that it is partnering with SCCG Management, the specialist sports betting, iGaming, casino and sports marketing consultancy, as Xpoint begins its rollout throughout the U.S. market."Xpoint will change the sports betting and iGaming compliance landscape in the U.S., and we are proud to formally unveil Xpoint for the first time at G2E, 2021, in partnership with SCCG Management," says Marvin Sanderson, Xpoint Tech's CEO and Co-Founder.Xpoint, founded in 2019, brings innovative, partner-focused solutions to the established geo-compliance marketplace, facilitating safe and compliant betting and gaming for its partners, as well as providing enhanced marketing benefits for its partners that can be used across multiple business functions."Xpoint will change the sports betting and iGaming compliance landscape in the U.S., and we are proud to formally unveil Xpoint for the first time at G2E, 2021, in partnership with SCCG Management," commented Marvin Sanderson, Xpoint Tech's CEO and Co-Founder. "Xpoint changes the previous concept of geolocation technology as a regulatory box-checker. Our platform provides our partners with the safe, compliant framework within which they have to operate in the USA, and, uniquely in the global geolocation market, with the ability to develop a range of marketing benefits that can be deployed across multiple business functions.""The opportunity to partner with the leading geolocation and compliance platform for USA sports betting and iGaming is an honor for SCCG Management," added Stephen Crystal, Esq., Founder of SCCG Management. "We pride ourselves in bringing "best in class" technology to the USA gaming industry!"For more details on Xpoint, please go to xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on social media via LinkedIn.About Xpoint Service LLCXpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions and sales and marketing opportunities to the global sports betting and iGaming industries. The innovative Xpoint platform ensures Xpoint's partners meet their regulatory geo-compliance obligations, and delivers enhanced value to its partners by through the generation of data that can drive marketing programs. Founded in 2019, with U.S. offices in Miami, Florida, and led by Xpoint's CEO and Co-Founder Marvin Sanderson - a global sports betting and iGaming industry leader - Xpoint is changing the global geolocation market, bringing innovation to an industry that has, to date, viewed geo-compliance as utility, not a new business opportunity. Find out more about Xpoint by going to xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on LinkedIn. Xpoint.About SCCG ManagementSCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. SCCGXPOINT MEDIA CONTACTSTom WebbE: tom@redknotcomms.comT: (+1) 512 952 9369Camilla WrightE: camilla@redknotcomms.comT: (+44) 7968 166 031SCCG MANAGEMENT MEDIA CONTACTStephen A. Crystal, CEO, SCCG ManagementE: Stephen.Crystal@SCCGManagement.comT: +1 (702) 427 - 9354Stephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354Source: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.