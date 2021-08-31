EIG completes acquisition of 1332 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station and 49 MW battery in Nottinghamshire, England

West Burton Energy, a newly created company, is well-positioned to support the energy transition

West Burton Energy has been created today as a leading supplier of electricity in the United Kingdom after EIG, an institutional investor to the global energy sector and one of the world's leading infrastructure investors, acquired a portfolio of power generation assets from EDF Energy. The transaction, which closed on August 31, 2021, includes West Burton B, a 1332 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine ("CCGT") power station, and a 49 MW battery in Nottinghamshire, England.

R. Blair Thomas, EIG's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This transaction is consistent with our strategy to invest in high-quality assets, best-in-class teams and critical energy infrastructure. Gas-fired power stations have demonstrated their strategic importance in the U.K.'s electricity supply system, and our investment in West Burton Energy underscores our confidence in the continued role that gas will play in facilitating the energy transition."

West Burton B is a highly flexible and efficient CCGT Plant with three combined cycle units, which can generate enough electricity to power approximately 1.5 million homes, and is linked to one of Europe's largest battery storage assets. Together, these technologies provide essential on-demand energy products, critical in supporting the UK's changing grid landscape and transition to a low carbon economy.

"The station's high efficiency means less fossil fuel is consumed and lower levels of emissions are produced for every unit of electricity generated," explained Mike Nason, West Burton Energy's Station Manager. "Considering this, along with the fact that our newly independent station is one of the most recent builds in the country, West Burton Energy is well-positioned at the forefront of the U.K.'s evolving energy market."

Walid Mouawad, Managing Director at EIG, added, "This is a fantastic opportunity for our investors as West Burton Energy embarks on a path forward to deliver solutions capable of supporting a net-zero future. With the strong growth of renewable generation, we believe that battery storage technology will continue to support the stability of the U.K.'s national grid network. EIG is delighted to partner with this incredible team and to be a part of West Burton Energy's exciting next chapter."

Cantor Fitzgerald acted as financial advisor to EIG in connection with the transaction, and White Case served as legal advisor.

About West Burton Energy

West Burton Energy is a newly formed independent power producer and a leading supplier of electricity in the United Kingdom. The Company operates a 1332 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station, a 49MW battery and has a permitted site for a planned Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) project, located in Nottinghamshire, England. For additional information, please visit West Burton Energy's website at www.westburtonenergy.com.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $22.5 billion under management as of June 30, 2021. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 39-year history, EIG has committed over $38.0 billion to the energy sector through more than 373 projects or companies in 38 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

