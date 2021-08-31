Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 août/August 2021 Nutritional High International Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 51,345,910 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on September 1, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Nutritional High International Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 51 345 910 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 1 septembre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 2 septembre/September 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 3 septembre/September 2021 Symbol/Symbole: EAT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 670684 87 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 670684 87 7 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 670684109/CA6706841096

