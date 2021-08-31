Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce it has closed the private placement for a total of $223,124 announced on July 5, 2021. The Company has raised a total of $2,723,124 including the previous private placement.

The proceeds of the private placements will be used towards funding exploration programs on the Pitman and Arsenault Projects in British Columbia, Canada, as well as exploration at the Congress Mine, Arizona, USA and for general and administrative expenses.

Closing of this Private Placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Casa Minerals Inc. is also announcing that it has granted a total of 2,250,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share and expire five years from the date of the grant.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. The Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada), has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC Canada), and has an option to acquire a ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992.

