Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 31 aout/August 2021 Veritas Pharma Inc. has announced that it has obtained the conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in respect of its business combination (the "Business Combination") whereby it will acquire all off the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Hempco Shares") of Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corporation ("Hempco"). Listing is subject to the Company completing the Business Combination and completion and filing of all outstanding documentation with the CSE.

Veritas Pharma Inc. has also announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every two (2) pre-consolidation common shares.

For further information please see the issuers press release.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled.

_________________________________

Veritas Pharma Inc. a annoncé qu'elle avait obtenu l'approbation conditionnelle de la Bourse des valeurs canadiennes (la « CSE ») à l'égard de son regroupement d'entreprises (le « Regroupement d'entreprises ») en vertu duquel elle acquerra la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation ( les « actions de Hempco ») d'Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corporation (« Hempco »). L'inscription est soumise à l'achèvement du regroupement d'entreprises par la société et à l'achèvement et au dépôt de tous les documents en suspens auprès du CSE.

Veritas Pharma Inc. a également annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse des émetteurs.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 1 septembre/September 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 2 septembre/September 2021 Symbol/Symbole: VRT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 92347A 30 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 92347A 30 4 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 92347A205/CA92347A2056

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com