Luxembourg, 31 August 2021



CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2021



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

"CPIPG's property portfolio clearly passed the ultimate stress test of COVID-19," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "Once again, the Group proved the resilience of our diversified portfolio and reported record levels of income, a strong capital structure and several important investments for the future."

Highlights for the first half of 2021 include:

- CPIPG's property portfolio increased to €11.2 billion (up 9% versus 2020) as the Group completed €580 million of acquisitions and benefited from a €317 million increase in the fair value of residential, landbank and office assets along with FX movements.

- Total assets reached €12.6 billion (up 7% versus 2020), driven by increases to the property portfolio, offset by a slight reduction in cash and cash equivalents.

- The Group collected 95% of contracted rent in H1 2021 before the impact of one-time COVID-19 discounts, which amounted to about 4% of gross rental income. Office and residential collections were close to 100%.

- Net rental income increased to €175 million (up 7% versus H1 2020) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose to €172 million (up 5% versus H1 2020) due to the contribution from recent acquisitions and developments, broadly stable occupancy at 92.6%, limited COVID-19 rent discounts and 1.9% like-for-like growth in gross rental income.

- Because of effective cost control, the hotel segment reported only a small net loss (-€4 million) despite hotels being closed for much of the period. As the COVID-19 situation improved across our portfolio from April/May 2021, the Group has seen a strong increase in hotel bookings.

- Net business income (up 6% versus H1 2020 to €178 million) and FFO (up 10% versus H1 2020 to €127 million) show the benefits of CPIPG's stable business performance, diversified sources of income, and contribution from recent acquisitions.

- EPRA NRV (NAV) increased 3% to €5.3 billion.

- Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) at 41.9% (+1.2 p.p. versus 2020, -0.6 p.p. versus H1 2020) remained in line with the Group's financial policy guidelines. In support of our commitment to financial policy and credit ratings, the Group will take actions to reduce leverage and create headroom for further selective acquisitions.

- Unencumbered assets remain high at 69% (-1 p.p. versus 2020) and net ICR stood at 4.8x (-0.6x versus 2020), well above financial policy guidelines.

- CPIPG's total liquidity stood at more than €1.1 billion at the end of H1 2021.

- During the first half of 2021, CPIPG repaid more than €750 million of senior unsecured bonds, Schuldschein and hybrid bonds callable or maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024. CPIPG's weighted average debt maturity stood at 5.3 years as at H1 2021, versus 4.8 years at the end of 2020.

"CPIPG's H1 results reflect some temporary effects of COVID-19, but our business continues to grow," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We are excited to move on from COVID-19 and see a bright future ahead."



Notable events occurring after 30 June 2021 include:

Globalworth joint venture with Aroundtown



On 14 April 2021, CPIPG formed a consortium with Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") and announced a cash offer through Zakiono Enterprises Limited ("Zakiono") for the entire issued share capital of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ("Globalworth"). CPIPG and Aroundtown together held more than 51% of Globalworth's issued share capital prior to the launch of the tender offer. The offer closed on 23 July 2021, at which point Zakiono had received valid acceptances in respect of approximately 9.24% of Globalworth. Therefore, upon conclusion of the offer, the consortium owned 60.63% of Globalworth shares.

Strategic partnership with DeA Capital in Italy

On 5 August 2021, a framework agreement was signed between CPIPG, certain companies of the DeA Capital Group ("DeA Capital") and Nova RE SIIQ S.p.A. ("Nova RE"). CPIPG is the majority owner of Nova RE, which is an Italian SIIQ (REIT) listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. DeA Capital is the leading independent platform for alternative asset management in Italy, with combined AUM of nearly €25 billion including more than €10 billion invested in real estate. The framework agreement includes a plan to transform Nova RE into Italy's leading SIIQ and prepare Nova RE for a near-term primary offering of up to €1 billion. DeA Capital Real Estate SGR S.p.A. is Nova RE's exclusive external asset management advisor and will provide a broad range of services to enhance the investment, financial and operational capabilities of Nova RE. In connection with the framework agreement, DeA Capital also agreed to purchase approximately 1.1 million shares (about 5%) of Nova RE from CPIPG.

Actions to support our financial policy

CPIPG intends to take actions immediately and in the future to preserve and recharge our financial strength after periods of acquisition activity. Near-term actions include:

- Radovan Vitek, the Group's majority shareholder, has agreed to participate in an intended issuance of new ordinary shares by CPIPG for up to €500 million, with the first €100 million expected in September

- The Group has received offers well above book value for certain high-quality properties. Considering CPIPG's strategic vision and long-term priorities, the board of directors recently approved an intention by CPIPG to complete up to €1 billion of disposals in the next 6 to 12 months, subject to pricing. Sale proceeds would be redeployed via new strategic acquisitions and debt repayment.

- In Q4 2021 or early 2022, CPIPG intends to complete the aforementioned primary offering of €1 billion by Nova RE, our listed Italian subsidiary, in partnership with DeA Capital, a leading Italian asset manager.

CPIPG recognises that improving our "BBB" credit ratings will require the Group to follow through on these actions while continuing to deliver strong business performance. At the appropriate times, CPIPG will also continue to support our capital structure and debt maturity profile through selective debt refinancing and utilisation of hybrid capital.



Disposal of a property in Ettlingen, Germany



On 31 August 2021, CPIPG's subsidiary GSG Berlin successfully completed the sale of a non-core asset in Ettlingen, Germany for nearly €32 million. The property is an industrial production unit in the wider Stuttgart area, and the sale price was almost 10% above book value.

Half-year results webcast

CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021. The webcast will be held on Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 11:00am CET / 10:00am UK.

Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/611ba148c97de6636c2d9725



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance 30-Jun-2021 30-Jun-2020 Change Gross rental income € million 188 173 8.8% Net rental income € million 175 164 6.9% Net hotel income € million (4) (5) 17.5% Total revenues € million 300 291 3.2% Net business income € million 178 168 5.8% Consolidated adjusted EBITDA € million 172 164 4.8% Funds from operations (FFO) € million 127 115 10.5% Net profit for the period € million 253 2 11,381% Assets 30-Jun-2021 31-Dec-2020 Change Total assets € million 12,586 11,801 6.7% Property portfolio € million 11,246 10,316 9.0% Gross leasable area sqm 3,725,000 3,636,000 2.4% Occupancy % 92.6 93.7 (1.1 p.p.) Like-for-like gross rental growth* % 1.9 0.8 1.1 p.p. Total number of properties** No. 352 343 2.6% Total number of residential units No. 11,930 11,929 0.0% Total number of hotel rooms*** No. 6,850 6,753 1.4% * Based on headline rent, excluding one-time discounts

** Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic

*** Including hotels operated, but not owned by the Group Financing structure 30-Jun-2021 31-Dec-2020 Change Total equity € million 6,044 5,787 4.4% EPRA NRV (NAV) € million 5,265 5,118 2.9% Net debt € million 4,716 4,194 12.4% Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) % 41.9 40.7 1.2 p.p. Net debt/EBITDA 13.7x 12.4x 1.3x Secured consolidated leverage ratio % 12.3 12.0 0.3 p.p. Secured debt to total debt % 28.9 29.0 (0.1 p.p.) Unencumbered assets to total assets % 69.0 70.0 (1.0 p.p.) Net ICR 4.8x 5.4x (0.6x)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*

Six-month period ended (€ million) 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Gross rental income 188.1 172.8 Service charge and other income 62.4 60.5 Cost of service and other charges (48.8) (44.1) Property operating expenses (26.5) (25.2) Net rental income 175.2 164.0 Development sales 12.0 8.8 Development operating expenses (9.8) (8.1) Net development income 2.2 0.7 Hotel revenue 15.7 19.8 Hotel operating expenses (19.6) (24.6) Net hotel income

Revenues from other business operations (3.9) (4.8) Other business revenue 22.2 29.3 Other business operating expenses (17.9) (21.1) Net other business income 4.3 8.2 Total revenues 300.4 291.2 Total direct business operating expenses (122.6) (123.1) Net business income 177.8 168.1 Net valuation gain (loss) 222.0 (11.0) Net gain on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries 0.5 0.6 Amortization, depreciation and impairment (10.6) (54.9) Administrative expenses (24.5) (24.9) Other operating income 2.9 3.9 Other operating expenses (3.1) (2.3) Operating result 365.0 79.5 Interest income 11.3 8.9 Interest expense (47.3) (38.8) Other net financial result (22.1) (6.0) Net finance costs (58.1) (35.9) Share of gain (loss) of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) 3.3 (14.9) Profit before income tax 310.2 28.7 Income tax expense (56.8) (26.5) Net profit from continuing operations 253.4 2.2

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Gross rental income

Gross rental income increased by €15.3 million (8.9%) to €188.1 million in H1 2021 primarily due to growth of rental income generated by the office portfolios in Berlin (€4.3 million) and Warsaw (€3.5 million) and acquisitions in Italy

(€3.8 million).

Net hotel income

In H1 2021, hotel revenues decreased by €4.1 million (20.7%) to €15.7 million due to COVID-19 affecting hospitality for much of the period. On the other hand, because the Group operates nearly all its hotels, hotel operating expenses were reduced by €5.0 million (19.9%) to €19.6 million in H1 2021.

Net valuation gain

In H1 2021, the valuation gain reflected primarily an increase of the fair value of newly acquired assets in Rome, Italy (€135.1 million), and the residential portfolio in the Czech Republic (€71.5 million).

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

Amortization, depreciation and impairment decreased by €44.3 million to €10.6 million in H1 2021 due to positive revaluations of the hotel portfolio (€8.5 million). In H1 2020 there was an impairment loss from the revaluation of the hotel portfolio (€34.4 million).

Interest expense

Interest expense increased by €8.5 million to €47.3 million in H1 2021 due to the increase in total bonds issued.



Other net financial result

The negative other net financial result in H1 2021 relates primarily to transaction costs of €18.1 million attributed to refinancing of bonds including payments of premiums above par.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*

(€ million) 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets and goodwill 108.5 107.1 Investment property 9,714.8 8,792.6 Property, plant and equipment 826.4 779.4 Deferred tax assets 153.4 155.6 Equity accounted investees 656.9 658.1 Other non-current assets 215.1 330.9 Total non-current assets 11,675.1 10,823.7 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 29.4 38.8 Trade receivables 115.1 85.4 Cash and cash equivalents 241.7 632.3 Cash escrow deposit 338.6 - Assets linked to assets held for sale 34.4 37.7 Other current assets 152.1 183.5 Total current assets 911.3 977.7 TOTAL ASSETS 12,586.4 11,801.4 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company 4,416.4 4,320.8 Perpetual notes 1,553.8 1,369.6 Non-controlling interests 73.9 96.1 Total equity 6,044.1 5,786.5 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 3,430.5 3,195.2 Financial debts 1,413.9 1,269.6 Deferred tax liabilities 903.1 842.2 Other non-current liabilities 102.8 116.9 Total non-current liabilities 5,850.3 5,423.9 CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 84.2 108.8 Financial debts 367.9 253.0 Trade payables 70.2 70.6 Other current liabilities 169.7 158.6 Total current liabilities 692.0 591.0 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 12,586.4 11,801.4

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34



Total assets

Total assets increased by €785 million (6.7%) to €12,586.4 million at 30 June 2021 compared to 31 December 2020. The increase was driven primarily by acquisitions, offset by a slight decrease of loans provided.

Cash escrow deposit

Cash escrow deposit of €338.6 million as at 30 June 2021 represents the Company's cash deposit held by Barclays in connection with the mandatory tender offer for Globalworth shares. The transaction completed following the end of the period, at which point excess funds of €321.1 million were returned to the Company on 26 July 2021.

Total liabilities

Total liabilities increased by €527.4 million (8.8%) to €6,542.3 million at 30 June 2021 compared to 31 December 2020, largely due to incremental debt issuance. The Group issued senior unsecured bonds of €673.1 million and additionally drawn secured debts of €245.0 million, while €464.0 million of bonds and €115.0 million of secured debts were repaid in H1 2021. As at 30 June 2021, the Group had drawn €200 million of the €700 million revolving credit facility in connection with the amounts placed in escrow for the Globalworth mandatory tender offer. Once excess funds were returned to the Company on 26 July 2021, the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility was fully repaid.

EQUITY AND EPRA NRV

Total equity increased by €257.6 million from €5,786.5 million as at 31 December 2020 to €6,044.1 million as at 30 June 2021. The movements of equity components were as follows:

- Increase due to the profit for the period of €253.4 million (profit to the owners of €212.0 million);

- Decrease due to share buy-back of €239.9 million;

- Increase in translation reserve of €83.3 million;

- Increase from derecognition of financial liability in respect of mandatory public offer for Nova RE shares of €3.9 million;

- Increase due to sale of NCI and acquisition of subsidiaries with NCI (€3.2 million and €3.2 million, respectively).

- Increase due to issuance and repayment of perpetual notes net of €149.1 million.

EPRA NRV was €5,265 million as at 30 June 2021, representing increase of 2.9% compared to 31 December 2020. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves).

30 June 2021 31 December 2020 Equity attributable to the owners (NAV) 4,416 4,321 Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests - - Diluted NAV 4,416 4,321 Revaluation of trading property and PPE 2 3 Deferred tax on revaluations 889 837 Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43) EPRA NRV (€ million) 5,265 5,118

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Half-year Management Report 2021, chapters Glossary, Key Ratio Reconciliations and EPRA Performance; accessible at http://cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en.





Unaudited documents will be available tonight at the following link:

http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en



Half-year 2021 unaudited financial report

Half-year 2021 unaudited management report

