Far East Hospitality: Mindful Retreat Awaits at Oasia Resort Sentosa and Oasia Spa

Nestled in the heart of Sentosa island, Oasia's brand new tranquil retreat and rejuvenating spa presents the perfect destination to refresh, refuel, and recharge

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With borders poised to re-open and international visitors looking for new destinations and fresh travel experiences, Far East Hospitality, Singapore's leading operator of hotels and serviced residences, launches their fourth property in Sentosa - Oasia Resort Sentosa on 1 September 2021.

Launching in tandem with Oasia Resort Sentosa is Oasia Spa, the integral feature of the resort and Far East Hospitality's first ever spa destination. The 191-key wellness resort, together with its Asian-inspired spa offerings, offers guests a signature Oasia wellness experience with its spectrum of thoughtful amenities and holistic programmes.

"At Far East Hospitality, we are always looking at opportunities to expand our service offerings to cater to the ever-changing needs and preferences of guests. Post-pandemic, health and wellness will be a key hospitality niche and we want to be ready to capture this market segment when recovery happens. Our foray into the resort and spa category with Oasia Resort Sentosa is a part of our company-wide transformation strategy to meet these new demands," said Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive Officer of Far East Hospitality Management.

The resort offers a selection of wellness itinerary designed to achieve various goals - invoking mindfulness, detoxing the body and improving fitness. These complimentary programmes includes HIIT and yoga classes, qi gong sessions, in-room guided workout videos via IPTV, and well-being workshops hosted by partnering brands and the resort's trained professionals.

The resort's signature restaurant, Bedrock Origin, serves an evolved cuisine that reflects elements of an idyllic coastal locale. Guests can dine on wholesome plant-based and keto-friendly options, and if guests wish to treat themselves, Bedrock's signature steaks and exclusive seafood selection are available. Guests can also imbibe on the restaurant's fine wines and whiskies from around the world, along with classic whisky-based cocktails.

Oasia Spa

The first spa destination by Far East Hospitality, Oasia Spa features specialised facial and grooming treatments, and full-body massages that combine traditional Thai massage, Japanese shiatsu pressure points, and Indian massage techniques. It is also the first in Southeast Asia and Oceania to use and carry KOTOSHINA acclaimed organic products; the first to retail Australia's Biology Smart Skincare refillery; and the first hotel spa in Singapore to offer cryotherapy facial.

Beyond providing stellar products and treatments, Oasia Spa is the first to use MedKlinn Cerafusion Technology to provide bacteria-free air, and the first to use PhytonAir, a specialised device to diffuse forest essence to replicate the benefits of Shinrin-yoku or 'forest bathing' therapy.

Full details of Oasia Resort Sentosa launch can be viewed HERE.

Visit Oasia Resort Sentosa website and follow @StayOasia on Instagram and Facebook.

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 10 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, A by Adina, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and Collection by TFE Hotels.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of more than 17,500 rooms under its management across over 105 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries - Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.

For more information, visit www.FarEastHospitality.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604090/Oasia_Resort_Sentosa.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604089/Qi_Gong_at_Oasia_Resort_Sentosa.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604088/Bedrock_Origin.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604087/Oasia_Spa_at_Oasia_Resort_Sentosa.jpg